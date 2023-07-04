Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Rises By 36.2%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,740.0 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
MGM China Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.