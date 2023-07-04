Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Rises By 36.2%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,740.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

MGM China Company Profile

Featured Articles

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

