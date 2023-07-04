Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Drops By 29.9%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.5 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of NMAKF stock remained flat at C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
