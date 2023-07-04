Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Drops By 29.9%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.5 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NMAKF stock remained flat at C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

