Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Drops By 26.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 235,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce ( NASDAQ:NEGG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Newegg Commerce will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

