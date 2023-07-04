Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Grows By 26.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

