Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rises By 27.3%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

