Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Decreases By 25.1%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of Onex stock remained flat at $55.07 on Tuesday. Onex has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Increases Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently -16.48%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

