Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Drops By 25.8%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,825. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palisade Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) by 1,396.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Palisade Bio worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

