Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declines By 26.8%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 2,061,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

