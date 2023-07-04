Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Drops By 23.6%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 76,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

