Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 32.3%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 74,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
