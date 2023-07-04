Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 32.3%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 74,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

