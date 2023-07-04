Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Grows By 33.9%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 0.7 %
SVRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93.
About SaverOne 2014
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SaverOne 2014
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.