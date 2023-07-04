Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Grows By 33.9%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 0.7 %

SVRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

