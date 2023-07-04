Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Increases By 34.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 1,143,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

