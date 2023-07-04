Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Grows By 50.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 907,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.8 days.

SUUIF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUUIF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

