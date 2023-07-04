Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Grows By 50.7%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIFFree Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 907,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.8 days.

Superior Plus Trading Up 7.3 %

SUUIF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUUIF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.