Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Decreases By 23.6%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of TALKW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

