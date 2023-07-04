Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Drops By 21.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 19,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.