Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expands By 34.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 534,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,145. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

