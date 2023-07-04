Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 22.9%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

