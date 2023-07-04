Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.