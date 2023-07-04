Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,521,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 12,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,835.7 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SINGF stock remained flat at $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

