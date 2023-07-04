Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,521,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 12,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,835.7 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of SINGF stock remained flat at $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.
About Singapore Airlines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.