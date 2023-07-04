Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,204,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 2,514,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,409.4 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

