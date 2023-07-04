Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,204,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 2,514,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,409.4 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
SNLAF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.56.
About Sino Land
