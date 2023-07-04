Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,269,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,769,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.7 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Stories

