SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

