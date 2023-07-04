Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,673 shares of company stock worth $107,165,591. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,432,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

