Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

SCGLY stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

About Société Générale Société anonyme

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

(Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.