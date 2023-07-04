Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

SRNE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

