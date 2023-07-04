Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) versus Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Critical Survey

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) and Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Southland alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and Orion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Orion Group $748.32 million 0.12 -$12.61 million ($0.63) -4.48

Profitability

Southland has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Group.

This table compares Southland and Orion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% Orion Group -2.78% -10.36% -4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southland and Orion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.11%. Orion Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Orion Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Southland.

Summary

Southland beats Orion Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

(Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.