S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.92. 713,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $405.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

