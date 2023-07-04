S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its 200-day moving average is $357.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

