Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 2,201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 441.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF remained flat at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.