ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.27 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $19.70 or 0.00063456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $218.27 million and $9.52 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

