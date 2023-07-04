Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 141,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

