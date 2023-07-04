STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Achieves $134.58 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.58 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

