Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.51. 298,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.