Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Target Price to $146.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.