StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.20 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

