StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.56. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
