StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.56. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

