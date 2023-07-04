StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.1 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

