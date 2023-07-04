StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of UUU opened at $2.43 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

