StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

