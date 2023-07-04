StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to “Hold”

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CVM stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

