StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $162.42. 803,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,342. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

