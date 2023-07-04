StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,783. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

