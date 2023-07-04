StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 520 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,835 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

