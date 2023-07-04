Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Stryker stock traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. 577,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.