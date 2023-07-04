Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Substratum has a market cap of $172,599.36 and $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035428 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

