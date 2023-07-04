Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $172,025.56 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $172,025.56 and $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.69 or 1.00062628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

