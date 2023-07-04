SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 141,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

