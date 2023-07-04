Sysco Co. (SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 28th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

