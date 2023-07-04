T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 584,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

