Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 25,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,739. The company has a market cap of $534.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

